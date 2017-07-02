City of Abernathy, 2,500 Xcel customers without power after strong storms overnight

Provided by Xcel Energy

Strong storms caused damage that interrupted electric service to about 2,500 Xcel Energy customers north and west of Lubbock overnight, including the entire city of Abernathy.

Crews have located 12 downed poles south of the TUCO Substation near Abernathy, and have begun the process of clearing away debris in order to make repairs.

We also have several hundred customers without service in the Anton area. We do not yet have an estimated time of restoration for these customers, but will pass along more information as it becomes available.

Customers without power should report outages by calling 1-800-895-4999 or through the online reporting tool at www.xcelenergy.com/outages.