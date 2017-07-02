Xcel says power should be restored to Abernathy customers by 6 p.m.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
We have completed the removal of the 12 structures on the Abernathy distribution line that were heavily damaged in last night's storm. More than half have been rebuilt and we are still on target to have the line energized and customers restored by 6 p.m.
