Texas Tech debuts in QS World University Rankings

Provided by Texas Tech University

The university is one of top 750 in the world named to the list of nearly 1,000.

Texas Tech University's worldwide reputation as one of the top universities in the world continues to grow, ranking among the top 750 colleges and universities in the world according to the latest QS World University Rankings announced last week.

More than 4,000 international colleges and universities out of the more than 26,000 institutions worldwide qualified for evaluation, and 980 institutions made this year's rankings. Texas Tech's rank marks the first time the university has appeared on the list, and Texas Tech is one of only two public U.S. institutions that are new to this year's ranking.

The QS World University Rankings evaluates universities by the following metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio. Academic reputation accounts for the greater measure at 40 percent of the total ranking.

"This is a recognition that reflects the growing reputation and global perception of Texas Tech," said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. "This speaks to the work of our faculty, students and staff and shows the global recognition of our research and scholarship efforts by our peers."

The entrance into this year's rankings is indicative of the university's emerging reputation among its peers. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education placed Texas Tech in its "Highest Research Activity" category last year, listing the university among the top 115 overall research universities in the U.S. and one of the top 81 publics. Texas Tech ranks among the top 75 public research institutions in the U.S. in the QS rankings.

"The Carnegie designation last year was a significant achievement for our university," Schovanec said. "Achievements such as this are having a positive effect on our reputation and lend to further recognitions, like our inclusion in the QS rankings. I am excited at the trajectory of our university."