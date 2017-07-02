Lubbock city offices closed for Independence Day

Provided by City of Lubbock

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Please remember it is against City Ordinance to have or use fireworks within city limits. To report violations, call the Lubbock Police Department’s non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865.

Residential

There will be no trash collection on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday's normally scheduled trash dumpster collection will be moved to Wednesday. Scheduled dumpster and cart trash collection for Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Recycling Drop-Off and Citizen Convenience Stations located at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee, and 4307 Adrian will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Landfill

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Libraries

All library locations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Regular operating hours will be observed during the weekend.

Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Tuesday, July 4. They will operate in their regular hours during the weekend.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.