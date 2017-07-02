I Beat Pete: CMN Challenge on Walmart roof

This week I headed to the Walmart on 82nd and Milwaukee for a challenge to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

Walmart raised $91,000 at the CMN Telethon last month. Walmart workers donated money putting them in jars for who they thought would win the challenge: Walmart or Pete?

We went up on the roof and threw down footballs and Frisbees hoping to land them in trash cans and wheelbarrows for one to five points.

We played to seven. I teamed with former Red Raiders basketball player and Lubbock High boys basketball coach Jesus Arenas for this one.

We knew CMN would win but enjoyed the challenge to see who got it done up on the roof at Walmart.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

