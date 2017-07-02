Texas Tech student killed in accident during Kansas trip

A Texas Tech student was killed Friday afternoon while on a trip to Kansas.

22-year-old Caleb Neal and his cousin were in vehicle that lost control on a gravel road and ran into a tree, killing both young men instantly.

Caleb was an engineering major from Waxahachie who was carrying a 4-point GPA at Tech and was a community advisor at the Chitwood-Weymouth residence hall.

He was also active at First Baptist Church in Lubbock in their music ministry department. He had plans of going to seminary.

Funeral services are pending.

