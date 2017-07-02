KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Steven Gingery (Source: KCBD Video) Steven Gingery (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff talks all things Texas Tech athletics. Like Steven Gingery pitching for the USA Collegiate National team, Texas Tech announcing their 2017 Hall of Fame Class. As well as, the Matadors TBT gearing up for "The Basketball Tournament." 

