KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff talks all things Texas Tech athletics. Like Steven Gingery pitching for the USA Collegiate National team, Texas Tech announcing their 2017 Hall of Fame Class. As well as, the Matadors TBT gearing up for "The Basketball Tournament."
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.