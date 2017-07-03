Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment

Emergency officials are currently responding to a call after it was reported there was a body in a playa lake in Lubbock near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue close to the South Plains Mall.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
The John Deere tractor dealer Ray Lee Equipment will now become part of Western Equipment.
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.
