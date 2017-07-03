Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment

The John Deere tractor dealer Ray Lee Equipment will now become part of Western Equipment.

The purchase of the six Ray Lee stores throughout the West Texas area was finalized last week. With the six existing stores Western Equipment now moves the number of tractor and equipment retailers to 14, according to a news release.

Stores are now open in Dimmitt, Floydada, Muleshoe, Olton, Plainview and Clovis, New Mexico.

“We are quite pleased Ray Lee and the company he has built has chosen Western Equipment to continue his life’s work," Bob Lorenz, owner of Western Equipment, said in a news release. "We look forward to the challenge of providing their customers with the very best in sales, parts and service as a representative of John Deere."

