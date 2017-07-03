Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Western Equipment Source: Western Equipment
(KCBD) -

The John Deere tractor dealer Ray Lee Equipment will now become part of Western Equipment. 

The purchase of the six Ray Lee stores throughout the West Texas area was finalized last week. With the six existing stores Western Equipment now moves the number of tractor and equipment retailers to 14, according to a news release.

Stores are now open in Dimmitt, Floydada, Muleshoe, Olton, Plainview and Clovis, New Mexico. 

“We are quite pleased Ray Lee and the company he has built has chosen Western Equipment to continue his life’s work," Bob Lorenz, owner of Western Equipment, said in a news release. "We look forward to the challenge of providing their customers with the very best in sales, parts and service as a representative of John Deere."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Body found in playa lake near Aberdeen Avenue

    Body found in playa lake near Aberdeen Avenue

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:16:50 GMT
    Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBDSource: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD

    Emergency officials are currently responding to a call after it was reported there was a body in a playa lake in Lubbock near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue close to the South Plains Mall.

    Emergency officials are currently responding to a call after it was reported there was a body in a playa lake in Lubbock near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue close to the South Plains Mall.

  • 7-week-old baby found dead in van

    7-week-old baby found dead in van

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:01:00 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:01:00 GMT

    The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.

    The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.

  • Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment

    Ray Lee Equipment bought out by Western Equipment

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 14:46:37 GMT
    Source: Western EquipmentSource: Western Equipment

    The John Deere tractor dealer Ray Lee Equipment will now become part of Western Equipment.  

    The John Deere tractor dealer Ray Lee Equipment will now become part of Western Equipment.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly