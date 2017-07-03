UPDATE: Body found in lake linked to Saturday morning incident

Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.

Lubbock Police and Fire Departments responded to the call around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police were able to confirm that one person is dead. They believe it is related to an incident on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday after a truck drove into the lake. An officer who responded to the incident saw the vehicle and attempted to swim after it to see if there was anyone in the truck.

However, as he was swimming, the officer realized he was unable to get to the vehicle as it was fully submerged in the water.

The officer called for back-up and searched for a body with the help of the Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team. However, because of strong storms with severe lightning, both parties had to call off the search at around 5:45 a.m.

They were able to pull out the truck and attempted to contact the owner, but were not able to reach anyone.

No description of the person or the vehicle has been released as of Monday morning. The LPD investigation is ongoing.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

