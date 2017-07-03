Police release identity of body found in playa lake

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.
Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.