Police release identity of body found in playa lake

Police have released the identity of a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

The body was identified by the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s officer as 20-year-old Francisco Juarez.

Mr. Juarez's family called to report him missing on Monday morning.

Lubbock Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a body in the lake around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police were first called to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday after a truck drove into the lake. An officer who responded to the incident saw the vehicle and attempted to swim after it to see if there was anyone in the truck.

However, as he was swimming, the officer realized he was unable to get to the vehicle as it was fully submerged in the water.

The officer called for back-up and searched for a body with the help of the Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team. However, because of strong storms with severe lightning, both parties had to call off the search at around 5:45 a.m.

They were able to pull out the truck and attempted to contact the owner, but were not able to reach anyone over the weekend.

