More storms possible Monday into Monday night

A quick check outside -- humid for Lubbock standards thanks to recent rainfall events.

Soil moisture is still high. I’m going for a high in the mid-90s this afternoon with a range from 94 to 97 degrees.

STORMS TODAY/TONIGHT?

Latest Hi-Res models break out storms earlier than previous nights. It shows a complex of storms developing across New Mexico and moving across the area between 7 p.m. and midnight. Time will tell, but we have a chance of storms later today and tonight.

But there is a “Marginal” severe risk for all of the viewing area today and tonight. Strong wind gusts being the main risk but earlier storm timing may create some hail issues in isolated cases. Northeastern areas have the best chance of seeing severe weather today.

However, models are showing July 4th to be the hottest day of the week, although there is a warming trend for the latter half of the week.

Models show a chance of storms Tuesday night although it is more in line with previous events showing the storms closer to midnight or during the overnight hours. As of this writing, The SPC does not have us in a severe risk tomorrow. High wind gusts would be possible if storms evolve.

Highs in the middle to upper 90’s Tuesday afternoon.

