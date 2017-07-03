Storm chances increasing for Monday night

Radar is showing several thunderstorms lining up across Eastern New Mexico. They are tracking rapidly eastward. Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.

Lingering storms could persist through 3 or 4 a.m. in eastern areas.

We have had one Severe Thunderstorm Warning for storms west of Clovis as of Monday afternoon.

Storms could produce hail and high wind gusts if they organize across the area the next few hours.

A quick check outside -- humid for Lubbock standards thanks to recent rainfall events.

Soil moisture is still high. I’m going for a high in the mid-90s this afternoon with a range from 94 to 97 degrees.

Models are showing July 4 to be the hottest day of the week, although there is a warming trend for the latter half of the week.

Models show a chance of storms Tuesday night although it is more in line with previous events showing the storms closer to midnight or during the overnight hours. As of this writing, The SPC does not have us in a severe risk tomorrow. High wind gusts would be possible if storms evolve.

Highs in the middle to upper '90s Tuesday afternoon.

