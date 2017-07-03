Wall of dust in Lubbock; flooding in Hockley County

Wall of dust sweeping through Lubbock just before 8 p.m. (Source: Cary Allen Video)

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooding in multiple areas, asking drivers to avoid FM 3261 south of Hwy 114. Multiple areas underwater including the intersection at Cactus, and Commerce.

They advise to use caution when driving in these areas and try to avoid the portion from Hwy 114 to Falcon Rd.

They say FM 2646 at Cactus is underwater. The rain has stopped in the area for now, but they recommend that drivers avoid that area.

A wall of dust swept through Lubbock in front of a severe storm just before 8 p.m.

Radar is showing several thunderstorms lining up across Eastern New Mexico. They are tracking rapidly eastward. Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.

Lingering storms could persist through 3 or 4 a.m. in eastern areas.

The Lubbock area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 1 a.m.

Target area includes: Archer; Armstrong; Bailey; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Castro; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Crosby; Deaf Smith; Dickens; Donley; Floyd; Foard; Garza; Gray; Hale; Hall; Hansford; Hardeman; Hockley; Hutchinson; Kent; King; Knox; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Ochiltree; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Stonewall; Swisher; Wichita; Wilbarger

Storms could produce hail and high wind gusts if they organize across the area the next few hours.

A quick check outside -- humid for Lubbock standards thanks to recent rainfall events.

Soil moisture is still high. I’m going for a high in the mid-90s this afternoon with a range from 94 to 97 degrees.

Models are showing July 4 to be the hottest day of the week, although there is a warming trend for the latter half of the week.

Models show a chance of storms Tuesday night although it is more in line with previous events showing the storms closer to midnight or during the overnight hours. As of this writing, The SPC does not have us in a severe risk tomorrow. High wind gusts would be possible if storms evolve.

Highs in the middle to upper '90s Tuesday afternoon.

