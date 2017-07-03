Wall of dust moves into Lubbock

UPDATE 7:54 p.m.: A wall of dust is sweeping into the city in front of a severe storm warning for the area:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abernathy to 6 miles south of Anton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Abernathy, Shallowater, Petersburg, Anton, Reese Center and New Deal. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

UPDATE - 6:22PM

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1:00am and includes the city of Lubbock. The main risks include large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph. Storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours. Lingering storms are possible through the overnight hours. Storms have developed and will track eastward through the late night hours. There is a chance we could see a few severe storms through 1:00am across the viewing area, especially north and east of Lubbock as the night goes on.

Radar is showing several thunderstorms lining up across Eastern New Mexico. They are tracking rapidly eastward. Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.

Lingering storms could persist through 3 or 4 a.m. in eastern areas.

The Lubbock area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 1 a.m.

Target area includes: Archer; Armstrong; Bailey; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Castro; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Crosby; Deaf Smith; Dickens; Donley; Floyd; Foard; Garza; Gray; Hale; Hall; Hansford; Hardeman; Hockley; Hutchinson; Kent; King; Knox; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Ochiltree; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Stonewall; Swisher; Wichita; Wilbarger

Storms could produce hail and high wind gusts if they organize across the area the next few hours.

A quick check outside -- humid for Lubbock standards thanks to recent rainfall events.

Soil moisture is still high. I’m going for a high in the mid-90s this afternoon with a range from 94 to 97 degrees.

Models are showing July 4 to be the hottest day of the week, although there is a warming trend for the latter half of the week.

Models show a chance of storms Tuesday night although it is more in line with previous events showing the storms closer to midnight or during the overnight hours. As of this writing, The SPC does not have us in a severe risk tomorrow. High wind gusts would be possible if storms evolve.

Highs in the middle to upper '90s Tuesday afternoon.

