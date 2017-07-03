Kristi Gonzales Named Board Chair of the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter

Provided by American Red Cross

At the annual meeting Friday, June 30, at the MCM Eleganté in Lubbock, the American Red Cross Texas South Plains chapter confirmed its board leadership positions for the 2018 fiscal year.

Kristi Gonzales will serve as the board president through June 30, 2018. As a member of the board, Gonzales has helped increase awareness of the Red Cross in the greater Lubbock area, supporting community events and fundraising initiatives.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to serve as the board chair and continue my service to the community through work with the American Red Cross," said Gonzales. "I sincerely hope that in the coming months we continue to see awareness and community support grow. The families we serve on the South Plains are counting on us."

Professionally, Gonzales is the United We Care Program Manager where she manages United Supermarkets Texas' employee giving programming. United Supermarkets has a longtime philanthropic relationship with the Red Cross.

Red Cross Texas South Plains 2018 Board of Directors Leadership

Kristi Gonzales, chair

Brad Larson, vice-chair

Juanita Arzola, secretary