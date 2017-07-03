Kristi Gonzales Named Board Chair of the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter

A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
"As a member of the board, Gonzales has helped increase awareness of the Red Cross in the greater Lubbock area, supporting community events and fundraising initiatives."
"As a member of the board, Gonzales has helped increase awareness of the Red Cross in the greater Lubbock area, supporting community events and fundraising initiatives."
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.
Latest Hi-Res models break out storms earlier than previous nights. It shows a complex of storms developing across New Mexico and moving across the area between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Latest Hi-Res models break out storms earlier than previous nights. It shows a complex of storms developing across New Mexico and moving across the area between 7 p.m. and midnight.