UMC: West Carlisle EMS offered chance to service Lubbock

Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Friday night, one family in Southwest Lubbock noticed their water had a green tint to it when they were running bath water, and as of Monday it's still green.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
