UMC: West Carlisle EMS offered chance to service Lubbock

As residents of the West Carlisle community continue to ask questions about their EMS service, officials with UMC say West Carlisle EMS was offered the chance to serve the city of Lubbock.

Back in January the City of Lubbock created an EMS advisory committee that established standards for EMS crews working in the city.

Sitting down with NewsChannel 11, an official with UMC said they met with West Carlisle to work on plans to have their EMS be a part of the city's plan.

But, according to UMC, that offer was not taken.

Jeff Hill, UMC Support Services Senior VP said, "I met with Mr. Smith in December...knowing these standards were coming, asking him about the standards and at that time he wasn't interested. The standards were not just the response times, there are a number of different standards, not just the response times."

Hill said since they no longer operate in the city, West Carlisle was asked to move back into the territorial boundaries they agreed to with the state.

