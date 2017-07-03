Ray Lee Equipment completes sale to Western Equipment

The John Deere dealership Ray Lee Equipment has closed its sale to Oklahoma-based Western Equipment.

The sale of the business involves six stores, including Ray Lee's Plainview flagship store.

Western now also owns stores in Olton, Muleshoe, Floydada, Dimmitt and in Clovis New Mexico.

Western already had stores located in Amarillo and Childress.

The sale of the stores was finalized late last week.

