Downtown concert canceled, Buffalo Lakes fireworks show delayed by severe weather

The Buffalo Lakes Fireworks Spectacular has been delayed and the Randy Rogers Concert downtown has been canceled due to severe weather in the Lubbock area.

The fireworks show is expected to go on after 10 p.m.

