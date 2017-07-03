Downtown concert canceled, Buffalo Lakes fireworks show delayed - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Downtown concert canceled, Buffalo Lakes fireworks show delayed by severe weather

Toughing it out downtown (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Toughing it out downtown (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Buffalo Lakes Fireworks Spectacular has been delayed and the Randy Rogers Concert downtown has been canceled due to severe weather in the Lubbock area.

The fireworks show is expected to go on after 10 p.m.

