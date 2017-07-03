Gingery silences Cuba

Getting the start for the USA College National team, Red Raider Pitcher Steven Gingery didn't disappoint against international competition.

He went five strong innings allowing 3 hits and no runs with 1 strikeout.

USA topped Cuba 5-1. There was a 33-minute rain delay in the game, but that didn't dampen Gingery, who went right back to work.

It was the third appearance for the USA CNT for the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, who went 10-1 with a 1.58 ERA for Texas Tech this season.

In three appearances for USA, Gingery is 2-0, having pitched 12 innings allowing no runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Gingery is expected to next see action in an upcoming series with Japan.

