Thousands without power in Lubbock area

Source: LP&L Outage Map as of 9:15 p.m. Monday

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in the Lubbock area Monday night.

LP&L is reporting less than a hundred outages as of 9:15 p.m., but those outages include thousands of customers across Lubbock, with a cluster of outages downtown.

Half of Broadway is without power as of 9:15 p.m.

You can track the latest outages at http://electric_outage.lpandl.com/

To report an outage you can email lightsout@lpandl.com or call (806) 775-2509.

LP&L released this statement at 8:40 p.m.

