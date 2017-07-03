Thousands without power in Lubbock area

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in the Lubbock area Monday night.
South Korean military says North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of a string of test-firings in recent months.
Rain chances will be highest locally between 7 p.m. and midnight for Lubbock.
The Buffalo Lakes Fireworks Spectacular has been delayed and the Randy Rogers Concert downtown has been canceled due to severe weather in the Lubbock area.
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.
