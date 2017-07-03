Hot, humid with lower chance of storms on July 4th

While severe storms rolled across the region on Monday night, July 4th will bring a lower chance of afternoon and evening storms, but a chance for some late night and overnight storms into Wednesday.

Hopefully, area firework displays will not be impacted by evening thunderstorms.

As for temps highs, will stay in the low to mid 90s for all of the region again on the 4th and even on Wednesday. Winds will not be an issue as they remain from the south to southeast at 10-20 mph.

Thursday into the weekend temps will climb back to the mid to upper 90s and rain chances will decrease. High pressure will move from the southwest U.S. back over the Lone Star state and that means hot temps and little potential for storms.

It appears that highs may get close to the century mark over the weekend.

