17 year old injured in shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

17 year old injured in shooting

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A 17 year old boy is hospitalized after being shot in west Lubbock.

Police responded to The Park Apartments, in the 5700 block of 50th Street, around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups over Snapchat.

By the time police arrived, the shooter had already fled the scene.

EMS took the boy to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

