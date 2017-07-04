17-year-old injured in West Lubbock shooting

Straight-line winds contributed to damages a house sustained in Kress.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
The Levelland Fire Department is currently asking residents to avoid the area of US 385 and Highway 114 as there are power lines down and emergency crews are actively working.
Storms are already underway across New Mexico and it appears we will see a complex of thunderstorms moving across the viewing area tonight.
