Police release name of 17-year-old injured in West Lubbock shooting

17-year-old Andrew Ramirez remains in critical condition on Wednesday after being shot in West Lubbock on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to The Park Apartments, in the 5700 block of 50th Street, around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups over Snapchat.

By the time police arrived, the shooter had already fled the scene.

This is one of two shootings that happened on July 4. Police do not believe they are connected at this time.

