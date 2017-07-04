Levelland weather brings one injury, road closure and significant damage

The Levelland Fire Department is currently asking residents to avoid the area of US 385 and Highway 114 as there are power lines down and emergency crews are actively working.

To deal with damage and help in cleaning efforts the department has also set up a command post, which is near the area they have also asked people to avoid that area.

The department released a series of photos through its Facebook to show the damage stemming from Tuesday morning's severe weather. The much needed rain also brought with it small hail and strong winds, in some areas it was reported wind gusts at around 65 mph.

So far there has been one person injured because of the weather.

Damage reported includes: cars turned over, trampolines wrapped around poles, downed signs and power lines and heavy structure damage to various buildings. Most of the damage has appeared to effect the northern-part of the city.

