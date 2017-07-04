PHOTOS: Fourth on Broadway 2017

America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year at 4th on Broadway!
The Levelland Fire Department is currently asking residents to avoid the area of US 385 and Highway 114 as there are power lines down and emergency crews are actively working.
