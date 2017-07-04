Fourth on Broadway announces parade winners

Winners have been announced for this year's Fourth on Broadway Sonic Parade.

Winning first place in the commercial category is Jarvis Metals. The company will receive 20 premier wristbands for the Covenant Health/First Bank & Trust Star Spangled Evening Concert, and Reagor-Dykes Mitsubishi Fireworks Extravaganza along with 12 working passes.

The first place spot also awards them free entry in the 2018 Sonic Parade. Coming in second place was Camping World and third place was Bright Star.

First place in the non-commercial category was the United States Postal Service. In this category first place winners receive $500 and free entry into the 2018 Sonic Parade as well.

Second place, All-Lubbock Band, will receive $250 and third place, Roosevelt High School Cheer, get $100.

