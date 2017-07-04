Severe storm warnings continue across the South Plains Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Kent County in northwestern Texas... Southwestern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas... Garza County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas... * Until 1115 PM CDT * At 1033 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Kalgary to near Post to 9 miles south of Grassland, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Post, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard and Justiceburg. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Includes Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; Lynn

