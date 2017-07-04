Storms possible again Tuesday night

Storms are already underway across New Mexico and it appears we will see a complex of thunderstorms moving across the viewing area tonight.

Viewers may see at least one storm complex tracking across the viewing area late this evening. If they all merge together, we will see a decent chance of seeing strong storms like we have seen since last Friday night.

Much like the past four nights, we will see strong wind gusts and hail potential with this activity. As of the latest model runs, it shows storm chances around 10:00 p.m. for the immediate Lubbock area.

I would expect strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for golfball sized hail in the stronger storms that develop. There is a marginal risk for severe storms across the entire viewing area tonight.

Remain weather alert tonight, because storms are in the forecast. I just can’t promise you that they will interrupt the Lubbock fireworks display, but all signs point to storms in our viewing area during that time.

