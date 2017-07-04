People come from all over to celebrate 4th on Broadway

The 4th on Broadway Celebration was in full swing Tuesday afternoon, with live music, food, classic cars and much more.

"I love the bands. It's a mix or rock & roll, and country," said Colin Sutton who drove in from Big Spring for the 4th of July.

People from all over the South Plains gathered together at Mackenzie Park to celebrate America's birthday.

Even those from Africa who are in town for the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.

"I'm really glad to share this moment with America," one person said.

While everyone gathered to have fun with their loved ones today, those with the South Plains Honor flight, know the real reason why we're able to spend today celebrating with our family and friends.

"We're able to celebrate the fourth of July because of those guys who gave all," one person with the South Plains Honor Flight said.

