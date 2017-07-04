Kress family's home heavily damaged by intense winds

Straight-line winds contributed to damages a house sustained in Kress.

An old barn near the 500 block of east Main Street in Kress heavily damaged Steve and Monica Garcia's house. The barn was picked up by the wind and slammed into the couple's home.

"It just shows how good faimly is, friends and our neighbors, it has really helped us out a lot," Steve Garcia said. "It gives us peace, you know we'll be fine, build back up and keep on going, working and you know."

The Garcia's say the house did not have home insurance and all cost will come out of pocket.

