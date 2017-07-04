Fourth on Broadway plans to continue fireworks show, no matter weather

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Fourth on Broadway has plans on continuing its annual firework show no matter how the weather fares.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.
Straight-line winds contributed to damages a house sustained in Kress.
