Fourth on Broadway plans to continue fireworks show, no matter weather

Fourth on Broadway has plans on continuing its annual firework show no matter how the weather fares.

The organization's Facebook page has promised to continue on with the show even though there is severe weather predicted in the region.

However, if there is a call that the storm is getting close to Lubbock officials will set the fireworks off early. They recommend coming out to the location near Mackenzi Park, or somewhere the fireworks are visible, early.

KCBD will update this story if there is any change in the status of the show.

