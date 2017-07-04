Lubbock, Plainview fireworks shows canceled due to weather

Fourth on Broadway has canceled its annual fireworks show due to weather.

The organization's Facebook page has announced the show will no longer go on, even after it initially promised to host it no matter the conditions.

Plainview officials have also decided to cancel their fireworks show on account of the weather. However, a deal has been worked out so that they will be able to display the show during New Years Eve.

KCBD will update this story if there is any change in the status of the show.

