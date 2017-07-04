Two vehicles collide near MLK, one catches fire

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings continue across the South Plains.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Fourth on Broadway has cancelled its annual fireworks show due to weather.
The Levelland Fire Department is currently asking residents to avoid the area of US 385 and Highway 114 as there are power lines down and emergency crews are actively working.
