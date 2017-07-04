Two vehicles collide near MLK, one catches fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Two vehicles collide near MLK, one catches fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two vehicles collided near the 900 block of MLK at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

However, there were reports that one of the cars did catch fire after the crash. Backed-up traffic was to a minimum after the crash and the roads are cleared now.

KCBD will update the story as more information becomes available. 

