18-year-old shot, killed at Tuesday night party

The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
A male victim was shot and killed at a party Tuesday night, according to Lubbock police.
A male victim was shot and killed at a party Tuesday night, according to Lubbock police.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Fourth on Broadway has cancelled its annual fireworks show due to weather.
Fourth on Broadway has cancelled its annual fireworks show due to weather.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.