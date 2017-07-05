Police identify 18-year-old shot, killed at Tuesday night party

UPDATE: Lubbock police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.

This is one of two shootings that happened on July 4. Police do not believe they are connected at this time.

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Around 11:45 Tuesday night, the Lubbock Police Department received calls that shots had been fired near a home on the corner of Avenue U and 48th Street. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A homicide callout was initiated and investigators from the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit responded to the scene. Through the initial investigation detectives determined the victim was attending a party held at the home..

It appears a male suspect arrived at the party to confront the victim. At some point an altercation between the victim and suspect occurred outside the home and shots were fired.

At this time the suspect has not been located. Detectives are currently questioning people who were attending the party and are working to gather more information about the shooting.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information on this case please call the Lubbock Police Department or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.