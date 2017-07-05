Fourth on the Fifth Fireworks show in Wolfforth canceled

The city of Wolfforth has announced it will cancel the annual Fourth on the Fifth Fireworks shows.

Heavy rains have and flooding conditions have contributed to this decision as parking areas are full of water and mud. It is also citing potential for additional storms through Wednesday night, as well.

All plans for food vendors, music and entertainment are off at the moment, and there are currently no plans to reschedule.

