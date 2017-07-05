Fourth on the Fifth Fireworks show in Wolfforth canceled

The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
The city of Wolfforth has announced it will cancel the annual Fourth on the Fifth Fireworks shows.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
