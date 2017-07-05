Reagor Dykes Auto Group Fireworks Extravaganza rescheduled for Sunday, July 16

If you missed the fireworks on the Fourth of July, you're going to get another chance.

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group Fireworks Extravaganza, originally planned for July 4, canceled due to severe weather, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16.

There will be free parking for the show at Mackenzie Park. Show starts at 7 p.m., fireworks should start at 10 p.m.

Unfortunately, city shuttles will not be running for July 16.

Don Caldwell describes it as a "picnic environment" with people setting up blankets and chairs, pets welcome!

We'll continue to update this story as we get more details.

