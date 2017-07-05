Reagor Dykes Auto Group Fireworks Extravaganza to be rescheduled

17-year-old Andrew Ramirez remains in critical condition on Wednesday after being shot in West Lubbock on Tuesday morning.
Lubbock police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.
If you missed the fireworks on the Fourth of July, you'll have another chance coming up on Saturday, July 8!
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
