Sheryl Swoopes joining Lady Raiders coaching staff

Sheryl Swoopes is returning to the Lady Raiders.

Head Coach Candi Whitaker announced Wednesday that the Lady Raider great will be the Director of Player Development.

Swoopes will focus on a plan to help student athletes personally, academically and athletically.

Swoopes helped guide the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to an NCAA Championship, scoring 53 points in the game, which is still a Lady Raider single game school record. Her number 22 jersey was retired in February in 1994.

Lady Raiders Coach Candi Whitaker said, "I am thrilled to welcome Sheryl back to Texas Tech as our program's Director of Player Development. She brings a wealth of experience playing at the highest level and will be an outstanding resource for our student-athletes. Sheryl's passion for our program and for impacting young players will be extremely beneficial for our continued growth. She is a fantastic addition to our staff."

Swoopes recently was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.