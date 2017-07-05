Pee Wee TV: Lubbock’s 14-year-old home run hitter

Lady Raiders Head Coach Candi Whitaker has hired a new Associate Head Coach as Melanie Balcomb comes to Lubbock after helping guide South Carolina to a National Championship.
For the first time ever, the USAWKF Taolu and Sanda Nationals and Team trials will be held in Lubbock.
Redding is one of eight finalists in the 14 and under Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby held All Star weekend in Miami.
Sheryl Swoopes is returning to the Lady Raiders.
Getting the start for the USA College National team, Red Raider Pitcher Steven Gingery didn't disappoint against international competition.
