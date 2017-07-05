Pee Wee TV: Lubbock’s 14-year-old home run hitter

Pee Wee TV has my kids spotlighting your kids.

Bella and Henley Christy met up with Josh Redding. Josh is one of eight finalists in the 14 and under Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby held All Star weekend in Miami. Josh is thrilled for the chance.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I feel great. I’m going to Miami to try and win this thing," Redding said.

Josh earned a coveted spot in the finals, winning the Dallas Regional in Mansfield by hitting eight home runs.

He did some yard work for us, hitting home runs out at Western Little League. Josh received pitches from his grandfather, former Red Raider and LCU Baseball coach Larry Hays.

"If he ever sees a 73-year-old pitcher, he’s gonna be ready. It’s great to throw to him. This whole thing is just great. A 14-year-old getting to go to Miami All-Star weekend. When I was 14, I got to go to Levelland. Little different world now. It’s a great opportunity for Josh. I’m happy and proud for him," Hays said.

Josh will receive 25 pitches in Miami on July 8, five practice pitches and then he has to swing at the next 20. We wish him the best of luck.

