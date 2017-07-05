USAWKF Team Trials & Nationals coming to Lubbock

For the first time ever, the USAWKF Taolu and Sanda Nationals and Team trials will be held in Lubbock.

The action takes place July 21 to 23 at the Civic Center.

Sanda will hold Nationals and Team trials and Taolu will have Nationals, Traditional Team trials and Contemporary Team trials.

The Contemporary Team Trials will select the national team to compete in the 14th World Wushu Championships in Russia.

The Traditional Team Trials will select the National team to compete in the 7th World Kungfu Championships in China.

For more information on this international event coming to Lubbock, log on to WushuTrials.us or call 806-698-6100.

