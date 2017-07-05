LP&L: Power restored after equipment repair in Southwest Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LP&L: Power restored after equipment repair in Southwest Lubbock

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

UPDATE: LP&L says power has been restored to Southwest Lubbock as of 8:30 p.m.

=====

An LP&L power outage has knocked out power, including traffic lights, in Southwest Lubbock.

Police are directing traffic at 50th and Slide.

LP&L is showing an outage in the 4300 block of 59th Street. Other lights in the area may be affected.

You can view the current outage map at http://electric_outage.lpandl.com/

If you need to report an outage, email or text LP&L at lightsout@lpandl.com, or call (806) 775-2509.

LP&L released this statement at 7:15 p.m.

LP&L customers in southwest Lubbock are experiencing an interruption of service due to an equipment failure coming out of a substation feeding that portion of the service territory. Crews are on scene repairing the damaged equipment in order to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.

If you are a customer experiencing a loss of service in the southwest portion of town, we are aware of the outage and once equipment is repaired we'll have power back on for everyone.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Hobby Lobby to pay $3 million over smuggled artifacts

    Hobby Lobby to pay $3 million over smuggled artifacts

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:19:16 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:21:25 GMT
    The DOJ accused Hobby Lobby of smuggling ancient cuneiform tablets and clay artifacts from modern-day Iraq into the United States. (Source: US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY/CNN)The DOJ accused Hobby Lobby of smuggling ancient cuneiform tablets and clay artifacts from modern-day Iraq into the United States. (Source: US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY/CNN)

    Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.

    Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.

  • LPD searching for theft suspects

    LPD searching for theft suspects

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:56:51 GMT
    Provided by Lubbock Police DepartmentProvided by Lubbock Police Department
    Lubbock police released video on Wednesday, showing suspects accused of stealing several items from a home in the 3200 block of 90th Street on July 1. If you recognize any of the people in this video you are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
    Lubbock police released video on Wednesday, showing suspects accused of stealing several items from a home in the 3200 block of 90th Street on July 1. If you recognize any of the people in this video you are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Hackers using new 'smishing' text message scam

    Hackers using new 'smishing' text message scam

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:46:16 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:51:14 GMT

    Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.

    Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.

    •   
Powered by Frankly