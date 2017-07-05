LP&L: Power restored after equipment repair in Southwest Lubbock

UPDATE: LP&L says power has been restored to Southwest Lubbock as of 8:30 p.m.

=====

An LP&L power outage has knocked out power, including traffic lights, in Southwest Lubbock.

Police are directing traffic at 50th and Slide.

LP&L is showing an outage in the 4300 block of 59th Street. Other lights in the area may be affected.

You can view the current outage map at http://electric_outage.lpandl.com/

If you need to report an outage, email or text LP&L at lightsout@lpandl.com, or call (806) 775-2509.

LP&L released this statement at 7:15 p.m.

LP&L customers in southwest Lubbock are experiencing an interruption of service due to an equipment failure coming out of a substation feeding that portion of the service territory. Crews are on scene repairing the damaged equipment in order to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible. If you are a customer experiencing a loss of service in the southwest portion of town, we are aware of the outage and once equipment is repaired we'll have power back on for everyone.

