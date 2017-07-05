5 vehicles hit, driver at large after Wednesday afternoon police chase

Lubbock police are still looking for a driver who hit five vehicles as he led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 3:40 p.m. An officer heard what sounded like a gunshot from a black Charger at 36th Street and Avenue S.

The officer followed the vehicle to 32nd Street and Avenue L where the driver got out of the vehicle.

The officer called for backup, but when he approached the suspect, police say the man jumped back in the car and tried to take off, hitting two pickup trucks and three police vehicles in the process.

One of the officers was knocked to the ground but not injured, another had to jump out of the way.

The suspect got on I-27 southbound. Police found the black Charger abandoned in the 2000 block of CR 7220.

Law enforcement helicopters reported that one passenger got into a white Nissan. Another jumped out at 36th & Anton. He was arrested in a back yard.

The female in the Nissan was also arrested, but police are still looking for the original driver as of 8 p.m.

The suspects will be facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading.

Investigators are still on the scene where the five vehicles were hit.

