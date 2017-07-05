Police issue warrant for Casey Canales, accused of hitting 5 cars, inciting police chase

Lubbock police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Canales Jr., who police say hit five vehicles and led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Canales that lists four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, according to an LPD news release.

The incident started around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. An officer heard what sounded like a gunshot from a black Charger at 36th Street and Avenue S.

Police say the officer followed the vehicle to 32nd Street and Avenue L where Casey Canales got out of the vehicle.

Police were able to arrest 18-year-old Dakota Austin Canales, who they believe to be the passenger in the black Charger. He was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle, on foot, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The officer called for backup, but when he approached the suspect, police say Casey Canales jumped back in the car and tried to take off, hitting two pickup trucks and three police vehicles in the process.

One of the officers was knocked to the ground but not injured, another had to jump out of the way.

The suspect got on I-27 southbound. Police found the black Charger abandoned in the 2000 block of CR 7220.

Law enforcement helicopters reported that one passenger got into a white Nissan. Another jumped out at 36th & Anton. He was arrested in a back yard.

Police tell us Casey and Dakota are cousins.

The female in the Nissan was also arrested, but police are still looking for the original driver as of 8 p.m. Her name has not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

