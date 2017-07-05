Police issue warrant for Casey Canales, accused of hitting 5 cars, inciting police chase

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Congressman Jodey Arrington was in our studio on Thursday to give us some updates from this recent House session and talk about a broad range of issues.
Congressman Jodey Arrington was in our studio on Thursday to give us some updates from this recent House session and talk about a broad range of issues.
Lubbock police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Canales Jr., who police say hit five vehicles and led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Lubbock police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Canales Jr., who police say hit five vehicles and led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon.
It was a busy week for Lubbock health inspectors. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 60 food establishments and found a mixed menu of good and bad news.
It was a busy week for Lubbock health inspectors. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 60 food establishments and found a mixed menu of good and bad news.