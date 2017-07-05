Friends, family release balloons to remember Francisco Juarez - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Friends, family release balloons to remember Francisco Juarez

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Over 100 friends and family members gathered to remember Francisco Juarez on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Juarez was found dead in a playa lake near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue on Monday, after his truck was seen driving onto the lake on Saturday morning.

People gathered at lake where his body was found on Wednesday afternoon, to remember him and release white balloons.

One person in attendance described Juarez as an "exceptional young man."

