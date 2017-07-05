LPD searching for theft suspects - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for theft suspects

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police released video on Wednesday, showing suspects accused of stealing several items from a home in the 3200 block of 90th Street on July 1.

If you recognize any of the people in this video you are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

