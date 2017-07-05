Melanie Balcomb Named Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Melanie Balcomb Named Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lady Raiders Head Coach Candi Whitaker has hired a new Associate Head Coach as Melanie Balcomb comes to Lubbock after helping guide South Carolina to a National Championship.

Balcomb was the Director of Coaching Offensive Analytics with the Gamecocks, who won the 2017 NCAA title.

In a Texas Tech press release, Balcomb said, "I'm excited to get back on the court and help Texas Tech keep moving the needle forward in a positive way. The opportunity to work with great people at a program with historical success made it an easy decision."

Balcomb has 23 years of head coaching experience. She was the winningest coach at Vanderbilt for 14 years from 2003-2016 guiding the Commodores to 14 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

No doubt she is a great addition to the Lady Raider coaching staff.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly