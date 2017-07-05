Melanie Balcomb Named Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach

Lady Raiders Head Coach Candi Whitaker has hired a new Associate Head Coach as Melanie Balcomb comes to Lubbock after helping guide South Carolina to a National Championship.

Balcomb was the Director of Coaching Offensive Analytics with the Gamecocks, who won the 2017 NCAA title.

In a Texas Tech press release, Balcomb said, "I'm excited to get back on the court and help Texas Tech keep moving the needle forward in a positive way. The opportunity to work with great people at a program with historical success made it an easy decision."

Balcomb has 23 years of head coaching experience. She was the winningest coach at Vanderbilt for 14 years from 2003-2016 guiding the Commodores to 14 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

No doubt she is a great addition to the Lady Raider coaching staff.

