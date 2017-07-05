A second chance for the Reagor Dykes Auto Group Fireworks Extrav - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

A second chance for the Reagor Dykes Auto Group Fireworks Extravaganza

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The largest free festival in Texas was again a huge success on Tuesday, all the way through to the concert in Mackenzie Park.

But it didn't end with a bang as a lightning show and heavy rain forced the cancellation of the fireworks.

You may remember, torrential rains wiped out much of the July 4th celebration back in 2010, with losses totaling about $75,000.

The event was not insured back in 2010, but this year it was.

Don Caldwell, President of 4th on Broadway Festivals, said, "We will start working on all the logistics first thing in the morning trying to get it all put together. You know, the city of Lubbock never says die. So, we're gonna try it again."

So, tens of thousands of music fans may get another chance to enjoy more than $20,000 in fireworks, along with about 90 percent of the entertainers who have agreed to come back.

That means the Reagor Dykes Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza may be just as spectacular, but on another day.

Bart Reagor, a major sponsor, says, "I mean heck, they fought a lot of years to win independence. It wasn't just one night. So, we can have it any night."

But as of Wednesday night, no one knows when we might get a second chance to enjoy the Reagor Dykes Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

Don says, "It could be Saturday or Sunday, or even Monday. We just don't know."

Both Don and Bart agree that we will know more on Thursday after the city looks at the possible rescheduling of security and other issues.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

