Lower rain chances, higher temps this week

Lower rain chances, higher temps this week

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Sunny skies will dominate the region for the remainder of this week into the weekend.

High pressure moving in from the southwest will keep storms in the mountains of New Mexico instead of guiding them into the South Plains.

In addition to the high pressure, winds will return to the east to northeast, which will allow for the soil to dry and skies to remain sunny.

While Wednesday was 87 degrees in Lubbock, daytime highs will return to the 90-plus degree range beginning Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 90s by Friday and vary from 95 to 98 degrees over the weekend.

Storms are not expected in the area through Saturday.

